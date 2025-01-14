Czech National Bank Buys 286 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,024.31.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,910.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,177.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,922.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,450 shares of company stock worth $30,985,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

