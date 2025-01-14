Czech National Bank Buys 3,628 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.06.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $150.17 and a 12-month high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

