Czech National Bank Buys 4,929 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.