Czech National Bank Buys 4,943 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.