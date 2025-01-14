Czech National Bank Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $637.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $453.18 and a 1 year high of $712.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $673.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

