Czech National Bank Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE USB opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

