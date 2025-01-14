Czech National Bank Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 33.1% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8 %

PSX stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.93.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.