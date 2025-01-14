Czech National Bank Has $10.33 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

