Czech National Bank Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.