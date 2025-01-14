Czech National Bank Has $11.43 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,973 shares of company stock valued at $53,986,862 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.