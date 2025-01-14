Czech National Bank Has $11.74 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,241.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,216.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,575.00 and a 12-month high of $3,416.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 154.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

