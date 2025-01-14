Czech National Bank Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in General Motors by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

