Czech National Bank Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,583.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,043,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,304.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,078,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

