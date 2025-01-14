Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.2 %

SLB opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

