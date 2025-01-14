Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $84,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %

NXPI stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $201.58 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

