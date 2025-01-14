Czech National Bank Invests $11.92 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 17,182.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,347 shares of company stock valued at $99,225,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

