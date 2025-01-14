Czech National Bank Purchases 11,693 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

