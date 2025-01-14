Czech National Bank Purchases 3,363 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 81,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $281.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.02. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

