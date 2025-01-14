Czech National Bank Purchases 4,224 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,001,039.90. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,997 shares of company stock worth $122,800,660 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.32.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

