Czech National Bank Purchases 9,111 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Czech National Bank increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

