Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

