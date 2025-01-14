Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

