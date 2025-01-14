Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

