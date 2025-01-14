Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 39.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.46.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,514.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,763 shares of company stock valued at $87,543,649. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.38, a PEG ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.36.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

