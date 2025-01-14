Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.94.

Deere & Company stock opened at $430.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.97%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

