Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, First County Bank CT bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

