Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.53.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

