Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $6.96. Enel shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 492,018 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Enel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Enel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enel

Enel Trading Down 1.1 %

Enel Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Enel

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.