ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENEOS Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY opened at C$10.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.54. ENEOS has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$12.15.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

