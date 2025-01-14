Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as low as C$7.38. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 349,480 shares traded.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 28.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Alexander Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$143,035.39. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$188,488.79. Insiders sold a total of 46,115 shares of company stock worth $410,024 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

