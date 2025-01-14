Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envista by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Envista by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NVST stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

