Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,720.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKYF opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Eskay Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.
About Eskay Mining
