Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,720.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKYF opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Eskay Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.