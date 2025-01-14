Ethan Allen Interiors’ (ETD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $28.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $716.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,100,706.85. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,767 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 88.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

