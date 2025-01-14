EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. BOKF NA lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 478,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 247,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.