EWG Elevate Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FuboTV by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,471,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,847.75. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. The trade was a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,951,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,948. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. FuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

