EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $215,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 351,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

