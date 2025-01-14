EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

