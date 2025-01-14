Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

