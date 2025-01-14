Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,383.59 and traded as low as $1,305.01. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,340.00, with a volume of 5,708 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,383.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

