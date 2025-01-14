FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.61.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $274.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

