Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

NYSE:COF opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

