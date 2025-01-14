Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD stock opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.