Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.