First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, an increase of 1,863.6% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

