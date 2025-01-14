First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 232,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

