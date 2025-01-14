Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.01 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87), with a volume of 26 shares traded.

Fiske Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.65.

Fiske Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Fiske’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

