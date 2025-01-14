GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SIGI stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

