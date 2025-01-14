GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 66 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $2,174,454 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.83 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.33.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

