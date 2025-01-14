GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 95.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 238,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $121,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,173.28. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,272. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $915.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.25 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

