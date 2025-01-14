GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 171 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,351,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $14,611,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,011 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.28.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.6 %

EAT stock opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $142.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.